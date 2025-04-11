Matt Bomer Chooses 'Maestro' Over 'Barbie' for Deeper Dive

Actor Matt Bomer has opened up about his decision to step away from the highly anticipated role of Ken in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' to dedicate his time to Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro', according to Variety. Bomer could have potentially appeared in two major Oscar contenders for Best Picture in 2023 but opted to focus on a single project to avoid spreading himself too thin.

Bomer, known for his role in 'Mid-Century Modern,' initially auditioned for a part as one of the Kens in Gerwig's blockbuster comedy. However, he eventually withdrew from negotiations to prioritize quality time with his family. In an interview with Business Insider, as cited by Variety, Bomer explained that he also stepped away to concentrate fully on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic, 'Maestro.'

Bomer attributed his strong interest in 'Maestro' to Cooper's collaborative approach right from the film's inception. "Even though my role in 'Maestro' was small, Bradley was so collaborative from the start. The immersive experience would not have been possible if I were commuting for both films," Bomer reflected. In 'Maestro,' where he portrayed David Oppenheim, a lover of Cooper's Bernstein, Bomer stated that the experience profoundly influenced his approach to filmmaking, which as per Variety, wouldn't have been as impactful had he juggled the role with 'Barbie.'

Currently, viewers can catch Bomer starring alongside Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham in Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern,' a comedy series about three gay men navigating life together after a sudden death.

