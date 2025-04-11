Retirement Explored: Ceramic Artistry at 'Explorations 3'

At the India Habitat Centre's Visual Arts Gallery, retired professionals are finding new life through ceramic art. The exhibition titled 'Explorations 3' features over 100 pieces in ceramic, glass, and stoneware, created by former professionals from diverse sectors like IT, aviation, and academia.

Lalit Kumar Das, former head of IIT Delhi's Instrument Design and Development Centre, is among those rediscovering creativity through clay. Speaking about the medium's familiarity, Das says, "Everyone has played with clay as a child." His works, rich in symbolism, explore themes of nature and human emotion.

Under the guidance of mentors from Kashi Pottery and Potter's Heaven, artists like Nandita Jain Mahajan and Anjana Maheshwari express their unique styles. While Mahajan's creations reflect whimsical inspirations, Maheshwari explores Madhubani art on clay tiles. The exhibition runs until April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)