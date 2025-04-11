Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Spiritual Visit to Anandpur Dham: A Glimpse into the Philanthropic Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh, offering prayers and participating in a public event. Anandpur Dham, a spiritual center, also features a modern gaushala, agricultural activities, and charitable institutions. This visit marks Modi's second trip to the state this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashoknagar | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:31 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Spiritual Visit to Anandpur Dham: A Glimpse into the Philanthropic Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, where he performed a puja at a temple within this prominent religious center.

Situated in Anandpur village, about 30 km from Ashoknagar and 215 km from Bhopal, the expansive Anandpur Dham is managed by the Shri Anandpur Trust, dedicated to spiritual and philanthropic endeavors.

In addition to the temple, Anandpur Dham features a modern cow shelter, agricultural initiatives, a charitable hospital, and educational institutions, making it a significant hub for both spirituality and social work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025