Prime Minister Modi's Spiritual Visit to Anandpur Dham: A Glimpse into the Philanthropic Hub

On Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district, where he performed a puja at a temple within this prominent religious center.

Situated in Anandpur village, about 30 km from Ashoknagar and 215 km from Bhopal, the expansive Anandpur Dham is managed by the Shri Anandpur Trust, dedicated to spiritual and philanthropic endeavors.

In addition to the temple, Anandpur Dham features a modern cow shelter, agricultural initiatives, a charitable hospital, and educational institutions, making it a significant hub for both spirituality and social work.

(With inputs from agencies.)