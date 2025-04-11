Honoring Bravery: The Legacy of General Zorawar Singh

General Zorawar Singh, renowned for his strategic brilliance and mastery in high-altitude warfare, was celebrated at a symposium organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in Delhi.

A 'chair of excellence' was established at CLAWS to honor his legacy, with Lieutenant General Dushyant Singh highlighting his astute strategies and relentless pursuit of victory. Military experts lauded his 19th-century campaigns in Tibet as audacious and ambitious.

During the symposium, books highlighting India's military history were unveiled, adding depth to the understanding of the nation's martial heritage. A forthcoming book on General Zorawar is planned, cementing his historical impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)