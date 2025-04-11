Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: The Legacy of General Zorawar Singh

General Zorawar Singh, a master of high-altitude warfare, led historic campaigns in Tibet, showcasing strategic brilliance and courage. Recently, a 'chair of excellence' honoring him was established at CLAWS, and his legacy was celebrated at a symposium in Delhi, emphasizing his pivotal role in India's military history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

General Zorawar Singh, renowned for his strategic brilliance and mastery in high-altitude warfare, was celebrated at a symposium organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in Delhi.

A 'chair of excellence' was established at CLAWS to honor his legacy, with Lieutenant General Dushyant Singh highlighting his astute strategies and relentless pursuit of victory. Military experts lauded his 19th-century campaigns in Tibet as audacious and ambitious.

During the symposium, books highlighting India's military history were unveiled, adding depth to the understanding of the nation's martial heritage. A forthcoming book on General Zorawar is planned, cementing his historical impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

