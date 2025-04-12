Jaaved Jaaferi's X Account Hacked: Actor Seeks Fans' Help

Popular actor Jaaved Jaaferi revealed on Saturday that his X account has been hacked. The actor took to Instagram to alert his followers about the security breach and requested them to report the issue to X.

Jaaved Jaaferi shared screenshots on Instagram showing his inability to access his X page. He made a heartfelt plea to his supporters, writing, "So my X account (@jaavedjaaferi) has been hacked. I sincerely request those that are following me on Twitter to complain to X about it."

This incident follows recent hacks of X accounts belonging to singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Swara Bhasker. Jaaferi, last seen in Avinash Das' 'Inn Galiyon Mein', is set to appear in 'Dhamaal 4'.

(With inputs from agencies.)