'Jaat' Rakes in Blockbuster Box Office Numbers

'Jaat', featuring Sunny Deol, earned Rs 20.1 crore in two days at the domestic box office. Gopichand Malineni directed the film, which was released on April 10. On its opening day, it amassed Rs 11.6 crore. The film includes performances by Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Jaat', starring Sunny Deol, has proven to be a hit at the box office, earning Rs 20.1 crore domestically within two days of its release.

The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni and released in theaters on April 10, grossed Rs 11.6 crore on its opening day. Production house Mythri Movie Makers celebrated the impressive numbers on their official social media.

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, 'Jaat' continues to draw crowds, promising a robust weekend. Moviegoers are encouraged to book tickets for this mass entertainer that boasts music by Thaman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

