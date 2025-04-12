Hrithik Roshan Applauds Broadway Debut of Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has lauded Nick Jonas for his remarkable performance in the Broadway musical, 'The Last Five Years.' The event, which took place in New York, was attended by Roshan and his former co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others.

Hrithik shared an Instagram post capturing the evening, featuring himself with Nick and Priyanka. They were accompanied by Hrithik's partner, Saba Azad, and Nick's fellow cast member, Adrienne Warren.

The Bollywood actor expressed his admiration, stating he was 'mind-blown and inspired' by the musical, particularly noting it as Nick's Broadway debut. He praised the show's director, Whitney White, concluding the night moved and grateful for the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)