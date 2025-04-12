Hrithik Roshan Applauds Broadway Debut of Nick Jonas
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised Nick Jonas' performance in his Broadway debut, 'The Last Five Years.' In New York, Roshan and his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed the musical alongside Nick's co-star Adrienne Warren and Hrithik's partner Saba Azad. Roshan shared his inspirational experience on Instagram.
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has lauded Nick Jonas for his remarkable performance in the Broadway musical, 'The Last Five Years.' The event, which took place in New York, was attended by Roshan and his former co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others.
Hrithik shared an Instagram post capturing the evening, featuring himself with Nick and Priyanka. They were accompanied by Hrithik's partner, Saba Azad, and Nick's fellow cast member, Adrienne Warren.
The Bollywood actor expressed his admiration, stating he was 'mind-blown and inspired' by the musical, particularly noting it as Nick's Broadway debut. He praised the show's director, Whitney White, concluding the night moved and grateful for the experience.
