Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan Applauds Broadway Debut of Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised Nick Jonas' performance in his Broadway debut, 'The Last Five Years.' In New York, Roshan and his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed the musical alongside Nick's co-star Adrienne Warren and Hrithik's partner Saba Azad. Roshan shared his inspirational experience on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:36 IST
Hrithik Roshan Applauds Broadway Debut of Nick Jonas
Hrithik Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has lauded Nick Jonas for his remarkable performance in the Broadway musical, 'The Last Five Years.' The event, which took place in New York, was attended by Roshan and his former co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others.

Hrithik shared an Instagram post capturing the evening, featuring himself with Nick and Priyanka. They were accompanied by Hrithik's partner, Saba Azad, and Nick's fellow cast member, Adrienne Warren.

The Bollywood actor expressed his admiration, stating he was 'mind-blown and inspired' by the musical, particularly noting it as Nick's Broadway debut. He praised the show's director, Whitney White, concluding the night moved and grateful for the experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025