Josh Holloway Returns to the Wild West in 'Flint'

Actor Josh Holloway, famed for 'Lost', will headline and produce 'Flint', a Western film by Ryan Whitaker, adapted from Louis L’Amour's novel. Holloway plays James Kettleman, embarking on a bold journey in New Mexico. This venture fulfills his long-time ambition to bring 'Flint' to the screen.

  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Josh Holloway, celebrated for his prominent role in 'Lost', is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with the film 'Flint'.

As reported by Deadline, 'Flint' is an adaptation of the Western novel by Louis L'Amour, penned and helmed by Ryan Whitaker. Holloway brings to life the character James Kettleman, an erstwhile East Coast businessman whose return to the rugged lands of New Mexico marks his transformation into Flint, adopting the identity of the murderer who once raised him.

Holloway not only stars but also produces alongside Ken Carpenter, Mark Pentecost, and Beau L'Amour. Expressing his excitement, Holloway notes, 'To play this incredible role and help bring it to the screen as a producer makes this project even more special.' The actor will also appear next in the film 'Duster' with Sydney Elisabeth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

