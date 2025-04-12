Got Tea Brings Authentic Asian Tea Culture to Bangalore

Got Tea, India's renowned premium matcha and bubble tea brand, has marked its entry into Bangalore with the inauguration of its first cafe, located in HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar. Catering to urban millennials and Gen Z consumers, the cafe offers a serene retreat with a carefully curated menu featuring fresh matcha beverages, Korean delicacies, and signature bubble tea.

Founded by friends Yu Sung, Armaan, and Joseph, Got Tea aspires to introduce India to authentic Asian tea culture, emphasizing high-quality matcha sourced from Shizuoka, Japan. The brand has already received a warm reception in Delhi-NCR, known for its inviting ambiance and customizable beverages that challenge the usual perception about matcha flavors.

The new Bangalore outlet, nestled in the vibrant Kalyan Nagar, aims to make matcha a part of everyday life rather than a luxury. It's a cozy spot ideal for relaxing, working, or enjoying handcrafted Korean bakes alongside a delicious cup of tea, staying true to its mission of delivering peace and joy through tea.

