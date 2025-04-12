Left Menu

Green Crusader Daripalli Ramaiah: A Legacy of a Million Trees

Daripalli Ramaiah, affectionately known as 'Vanajeevi,' passed away at age 87 in Telangana. Despite lacking formal education, Ramaiah was revered for his dedication to afforestation, planting over one crore saplings. His tireless mission earned him the Padma Shri in 2017, inspiring countless others in environmental conservation.

Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah, widely known as the green crusader 'Vanajeevi,' passed away in Telangana's Khammam district at the age of 87. He succumbed to a heart attack in his home village of Reddipalli, according to family sources.

A self-taught environmentalist, Ramaiah became a revered 'Man of Trees' due to his commitment to expand tree cover. Known for planting more than one crore saplings, his dedication to afforestation spanned over five decades, inspiring many, including his wife Janamma. He famously wore a pendant urging the conservation of trees, captured in the Hindi phrase 'Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah.'

Tributes poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, lauding his impact on green initiatives. Modi called him a 'champion of sustainability,' while Reddy described his passing as an 'irreparable loss.' Ramaiah's contributions were highlighted as an enduring legacy to environmental movements.

