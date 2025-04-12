Left Menu

Lady Gaga's Triumphant Return: Coachella's House of Mayhem

Celebrating a spectacular comeback, Lady Gaga headlined Coachella for the first time in eight years, enthralling fans with tracks from her new album 'Mayhem' and iconic hits like 'Poker Face.' Revered by the LGBTQ+ community, she also announced her 2025 MAYHEM Ball tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:34 IST
Lady Gaga made a monumental return to the stage, headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for the first time in eight years. The American singer dazzled the massive audience with a theatrical performance that included dancing with model skeletons and battling a dancer dressed as a monster. Her two-hour set featured tracks from her 2025 album 'Mayhem' alongside beloved hits like 'Judas' and 'Born This Way.'

Throughout the night, Lady Gaga engaged her fans, whom she fondly refers to as 'Little Monsters,' with an array of flamboyant costumes. Her wardrobe changes spanned from a red gown to a black leotard and a feathery white dress, showcasing her dedication to fashion and stage presence. Fans reciprocated by donning statement pieces, such as glowing giraffe headbands and giant flower headbands, to honor the pop icon.

As an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate and bisexual icon, Lady Gaga's presence at Coachella reinforced her commitment to her community. Her classic hit 'Born This Way' continued to resonate as an anthem for equality and acceptance. The performance also sets the stage for her upcoming 2025 MAYHEM Ball tour, as her album 'Mayhem' dominates charts worldwide, further cementing her status as a music industry powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

