Chitralekha: Preserving Gujarati Heritage for 75 Years
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Chitralekha, a renowned Gujarati weekly magazine, for its 75-year legacy of promoting literature and societal issues. Founded by Vaju Kotak in 1950, the magazine remains a vital literary force, reflecting Gujarat's and India's cultural and social landscape.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the 75th anniversary of 'Chitralekha', a prominent Gujarati weekly magazine, emphasizing its dedication to literature and societal issues. He noted the magazine's unique connection with readers, driven by purity of purpose rather than profit.
Shah, who proclaimed himself an avid reader, highlighted that in today's English-speaking world, the need for Chitralekha is even more critical than when it was first published in 1950 by Vaju Kotak. The magazine continues to reflect Gujarat's literature, social life, and broader societal challenges, serving as a beacon during upheavals, such as the reservation movement.
Praising contributors like Tarak Mehta, Shah acknowledged their impact in lightening societal burdens. He recognized Chitralekha's role in nation-building alongside other Gujarati publications and its unmatched credibility over decades. Shah also recalled special editions, including coverage of the Narmada project and significant national events.
