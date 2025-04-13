Left Menu

Actor Owen Cooper Avoids Watching His Own Hit Netflix Series

Actor Owen Cooper, known for his role in the popular Netflix series 'Adolescence,' reveals he hasn't watched the entire show. Despite its landmark success as a globally acclaimed limited series, Cooper admits to disliking seeing himself on screen. The series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, is now being used in UK schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:26 IST
Owen Cooper
  • Country:
  • United States

Owen Cooper, the celebrated actor from Netflix's hit series 'Adolescence,' has confessed that he has never watched the series in its entirety. The show, which has now become the most-watched limited series in Netflix history, was released on March 13.

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, 'Adolescence' follows the story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy played by Cooper, who faces arrest for the murder of a classmate. Cooper, who opposes watching himself on screen, shared his sentiments with The Hollywood Reporter, mentioning his reluctance to view 'Adolescence,' especially since it will soon be part of school curriculums in the UK.

Despite his discomfort, the show's success was acknowledged by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced its availability in schools. Directed by Philip Barantini and co-starring Graham, the series achieved an impressive 66.3 million views within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

