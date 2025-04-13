Left Menu

Soha Ali Khan: Reclaiming Identity Through 'Chhorii 2'

After a seven-year break, Soha Ali Khan returns to acting in 'Chhorii 2'. Her hiatus was due to an intense focus on motherhood. Now, she's eager to reclaim her identity. Taking on a challenging antagonist role in the horror genre, Khan appreciates the film's compelling narrative and production quality.

Returning to the screen after seven years, actor Soha Ali Khan steps back into the spotlight with 'Chhorii 2'. She paused her career to focus on motherhood but now aims to rediscover her identity through acting.

Khan, known for roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', embraced the chance to portray an antagonist in the horror sequel. She shares her thrill in playing a villain in a genre she finds deeply impactful.

Concerns about her look in the antagonist role were initially present, but trust in her team led to a result that exceeded expectations. 'Chhorii 2', a T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment production, continues the chilling saga on Prime Video.

