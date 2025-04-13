Soha Ali Khan: Reclaiming Identity Through 'Chhorii 2'

Returning to the screen after seven years, actor Soha Ali Khan steps back into the spotlight with 'Chhorii 2'. She paused her career to focus on motherhood but now aims to rediscover her identity through acting.

Khan, known for roles in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', embraced the chance to portray an antagonist in the horror sequel. She shares her thrill in playing a villain in a genre she finds deeply impactful.

Concerns about her look in the antagonist role were initially present, but trust in her team led to a result that exceeded expectations. 'Chhorii 2', a T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment production, continues the chilling saga on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)