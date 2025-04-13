Randeep Hooda's Directorial Aspirations and Cinematic Journey

Renowned actor Randeep Hooda, recognized for his diverse film roles, is expanding his artistic horizons by delving into the world of directing. Already an accomplished actor, Hooda is currently scripting an action film, aiming to redefine the genre with his unique perspective.

After turning director with the biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', Hooda has discovered a passion for helming films. His debut project, where he also served as writer and producer, has ignited a desire to create more cinematic pieces that express his distinctive vision.

Anticipation builds for Hooda's upcoming role as a villain in 'Jaat', a high-octane drama starring Sunny Deol. In addition to showcasing his acting versatility, Hooda's involvement in mainstream commercial cinema brings added benefits of recognition and career advancement. 'Jaat' is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has seen a successful box office debut.

