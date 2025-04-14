Alok's Beaming Beats Defy Visa Challenges at Coachella

Brazilian DJ Alok electrified the Coachella stage with his unique blend of electronic dance music, undeterred by the increasing visa restrictions facing international artists.

Alok acknowledged the challenges many colleagues face, attributing his own successful appearance to good fortune, as other performers faced cancellations due to tightened U.S. entry policies.

Adapting to these constraints, Alok brought innovation to his performance, utilizing live dancers instead of LED projections, underscoring his commitment to keeping performances human-focused amid the rise of artificial intelligence in the music industry.

