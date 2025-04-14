Left Menu

Cultural Harmony: PM Modi's Festive Greetings Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the nation on various traditional New Year celebrations observed across India, including Bohag Bihu in Assam, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala, and the Odia New Year. Modi's message emphasized cultural unity and national harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation, commemorating the traditional New Year celebrations observed in different regions of India. Each region has its distinct cultural observances marking this significant day.

In a series of posts shared on X, Modi specifically acknowledged Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year; Puthandu, celebrated in Tamil Nadu; and Vishu, which marks the beginning of the new year in Kerala. Each festival highlights the rich cultural tapestry that constitutes India's diverse identity.

Modi's greetings also reached the people of Odisha, acknowledging their new year celebrations. Through these gestures, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural unity and national harmony that define India's multifaceted society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

