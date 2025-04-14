Cultural Harmony: PM Modi's Festive Greetings Across India

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation, commemorating the traditional New Year celebrations observed in different regions of India. Each region has its distinct cultural observances marking this significant day.

In a series of posts shared on X, Modi specifically acknowledged Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year; Puthandu, celebrated in Tamil Nadu; and Vishu, which marks the beginning of the new year in Kerala. Each festival highlights the rich cultural tapestry that constitutes India's diverse identity.

Modi's greetings also reached the people of Odisha, acknowledging their new year celebrations. Through these gestures, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural unity and national harmony that define India's multifaceted society.

(With inputs from agencies.)