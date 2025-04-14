Left Menu

Sudan's Lost Treasures: A Museum Wrecked by War

Sudan National Museum has suffered immense damage and theft during the country's two-year war. Many valuable artifacts, some dating back to ancient civilizations, have been looted. The museum is a symbol of Sudan's rich cultural heritage, now threatened by ongoing conflict and the recent destructive presence of paramilitary forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:04 IST
Inside Sudan's largest museum, once vibrant exhibition halls stand desolate, marred by destruction. Precious artifacts have been looted, and remnants of a once-glorious collection lay exposed in shattered display cases.

The two-year conflict in Sudan has taken a toll on the National Museum, with authorities blaming paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for extensive damage and theft. This district of Khartoum was held by RSF for much of the conflict before the Sudanese military regained control, prompting efforts to assess the devastation.

Despite the grim outlook, some artifacts, including stone statues and pharaonic temples, remain. However, UNESCO highlights concerns over the erasure of Sudanese cultural identity, raising alarms about the potential sale of stolen artifacts. Plans for reconstruction anticipate a long road to restoring what has been lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

