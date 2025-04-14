Sudan's Lost Treasures: A Museum Wrecked by War

Inside Sudan's largest museum, once vibrant exhibition halls stand desolate, marred by destruction. Precious artifacts have been looted, and remnants of a once-glorious collection lay exposed in shattered display cases.

The two-year conflict in Sudan has taken a toll on the National Museum, with authorities blaming paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for extensive damage and theft. This district of Khartoum was held by RSF for much of the conflict before the Sudanese military regained control, prompting efforts to assess the devastation.

Despite the grim outlook, some artifacts, including stone statues and pharaonic temples, remain. However, UNESCO highlights concerns over the erasure of Sudanese cultural identity, raising alarms about the potential sale of stolen artifacts. Plans for reconstruction anticipate a long road to restoring what has been lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)