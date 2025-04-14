Breaking Boundaries: Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie Shine as Solo Artists

In a landmark performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Blackpink's Lisa and Jennie took the stage as solo artists for the first time. The duo captivated massive crowds with their unique hip-hop styles during performances on Friday and Sunday, signaling the growing U.S. fascination with K-pop.

Lisa impressed the audience with her song 'Drop Some Money,' wearing a striking red outfit under matching lights. Other Coachella attractions included popular K-pop groups like Enhypen and XG. Blackpink made Coachella history as the first K-pop headliner, reinforcing the festival's commitment to showcasing Korean acts.

After leaving YG Entertainment, Lisa released her 2025 debut solo album 'Alter Ego' under RCA Records. The 15-track collection features various genres and collaborations with internationally renowned artists. Meanwhile, Jennie has continued her solo music career with 'Solo' and ventured into acting. Both artists are contributing to K-pop's global expansion beyond Blackpink.

(With inputs from agencies.)