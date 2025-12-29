RPI (A) Stands Firm: Solo amid Navi Mumbai Civic Poll Tensions

The Republican Party of India (RPI), led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, is considering contesting the Navi Mumbai civic elections on its own. The decision comes in response to what the RPI describes as a frosty reception and lack of cooperation from coalition partners BJP and Shiv Sena.

Suresh Barsingh, the RPI's poll observer in Navi Mumbai, voiced frustration that the party, despite its instrumental role in electing BJP MLAs and a Shiv Sena MP in the region, was not deemed worthy of a single civic seat. Barsingh highlighted their meeting with BJP leader Ganesh Naik, who, unable to secure seats for RPI, expressed his constraints.

While a deadline of December 30 looms for filing nominations for the January 15 elections, RPI leaders express discontent over not receiving Lok Sabha and state assembly tickets. They have decided to either go solo or unleash their supporters to file nominations independently, accusing BJP of exploiting their allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)