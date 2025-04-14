Aimee Lou Wood Criticizes 'SNL' Skit as 'Mean and Unfunny'

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has criticized a recent Saturday Night Live episode for its parody of her character, labeling it as 'mean and unfunny.' Wood, also known for her role in Netflix's Sex Education, took to Instagram to express her disappointment with the portrayal.

Despite receiving an apology from the show, Wood was candid about her views, describing the jokes about her teeth and character as different from usual humor. She emphasized that while she enjoys clever satire, the skit missed the mark by mocking her appearance rather than showing wit.

Moreover, Wood took issue with Sarah Sherman's impression, particularly targeting the parody's inaccuracies in her British accent. She suggested that the show could explore more sophisticated and nuanced comedic approaches.

