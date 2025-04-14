Left Menu

The Golconda Blue: A Royal Gem Unveiled at Christie's Auction

'The Golconda Blue,' a 23.24-carat historic diamond, once owned by Indian royalty, is set to debut at Christie's 'Magnificent Jewels' auction in Geneva. Originating from the legendary Golconda mines, it's expected to fetch USD 35-50 million. The diamond's vibrant blue color and royal lineage make it a standout piece.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 13:55 IST
The Golconda Blue: A Royal Gem Unveiled at Christie's Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic and rare 'Golconda Blue,' a 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond, is making its first auction appearance at Christie's 'Magnificent Jewels' sale in Geneva. This illustrious gem, formerly in the possession of the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda, showcases India's rich royal heritage and is expected to fetch between USD 35 and USD 50 million.

Christie's has a legacy of offering such extraordinary gems, and 'The Golconda Blue,' renowned for its rich blue color and exceptional size, adds another chapter to this history. Its origins from the famed Golconda mines further elevate its stature among historic diamonds.

Previously owned by Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II, known for his refined taste and modernist outlook, the diamond has a documented lineage intertwining with India's regal history. Its presence at Christie's auction highlights the unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and timeless allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025