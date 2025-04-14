The Golconda Blue: A Royal Gem Unveiled at Christie's Auction

The historic and rare 'Golconda Blue,' a 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond, is making its first auction appearance at Christie's 'Magnificent Jewels' sale in Geneva. This illustrious gem, formerly in the possession of the Maharajas of Indore and Baroda, showcases India's rich royal heritage and is expected to fetch between USD 35 and USD 50 million.

Christie's has a legacy of offering such extraordinary gems, and 'The Golconda Blue,' renowned for its rich blue color and exceptional size, adds another chapter to this history. Its origins from the famed Golconda mines further elevate its stature among historic diamonds.

Previously owned by Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II, known for his refined taste and modernist outlook, the diamond has a documented lineage intertwining with India's regal history. Its presence at Christie's auction highlights the unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and timeless allure.

