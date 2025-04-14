Jaishankar's Development Initiatives Transform Gujarat's Narmada Villages

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of development projects in the tribal-dominated Narmada district of Gujarat. During a three-day visit, he assessed the implementation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in several adopted villages.

On the first day, Jaishankar initiated the ground-breaking ceremony for a new labor and delivery recovery complex for women at Jetpor. He also laid the foundations for similar centers at Kolvan and Sagai and launched a new ambulance service under the MPLADS for Garudeshwar. His visit aimed to inspect ongoing projects and ensure their effective execution.

Highlighting the positive community response to new health and educational facilities, Jaishankar noted the benefits of interactive classrooms and preventive health screenings. He will conclude his visit with multiple inaugurations and engagements, including a trip to the Lothal archaeological site before returning to New Delhi.

