Left Menu

Jaishankar's Development Initiatives Transform Gujarat's Narmada Villages

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed development projects in Gujarat's Narmada district, focusing on health centers and education initiatives. Over his three-day visit, he inaugurated several facilities under the MPLADS, emphasizing community engagement and enhanced public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajpipla | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:26 IST
Jaishankar's Development Initiatives Transform Gujarat's Narmada Villages
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of development projects in the tribal-dominated Narmada district of Gujarat. During a three-day visit, he assessed the implementation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in several adopted villages.

On the first day, Jaishankar initiated the ground-breaking ceremony for a new labor and delivery recovery complex for women at Jetpor. He also laid the foundations for similar centers at Kolvan and Sagai and launched a new ambulance service under the MPLADS for Garudeshwar. His visit aimed to inspect ongoing projects and ensure their effective execution.

Highlighting the positive community response to new health and educational facilities, Jaishankar noted the benefits of interactive classrooms and preventive health screenings. He will conclude his visit with multiple inaugurations and engagements, including a trip to the Lothal archaeological site before returning to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025