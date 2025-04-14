Left Menu

Emma D'Arcy Joins Star-Studded Cast of Alejandro G Inarritu's New Film

Emma D'Arcy, known for her role in 'House of the Dragon', joins Alejandro G Inarritu's new film featuring Tom Cruise. The movie will be backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment and is set to premiere on October 2, 2026. The film's synopsis hints at a high-stakes adventure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:47 IST
Emma D'Arcy, renowned for her performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon', is set to join the stellar cast of Alejandro G Inarritu's yet-to-be-titled film, alongside Tom Cruise.

The film, reported to be filming at Pinewood Studios, adds the artistic talents of several notable names, including Sandra Huller, John Goodman, and Riz Ahmed. Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment are backing the production, which promises a gripping story about a powerful man on a mission to save humanity from a looming disaster.

Inarritu, acclaimed for his Best Director wins for 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant', teams up with Cruise, who is preparing for the Cannes premiere of the eighth installment in the 'Mission: Impossible' series, scheduled for a May release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

