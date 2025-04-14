Unsung Hero: C Sankaran Nair's Stand Against the British Empire

In a stirring address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated C Sankaran Nair, a brave Kerala-born lawyer, who boldly opposed the British empire following the devastating 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

While laying the foundation stone for an 800-MW thermal power unit, Modi emphasized the importance of recognizing Nair's significant contributions. His speech coincided with the anticipated release of 'Kesari-2', a film exploring Nair's life story. Modi underscored how Nair, despite his high-ranking position in the British government, chose morality over comfort by challenging British cruelty.

Nair's resignation from the viceroy's council was a catalyst for change, as he pursued justice through a historic legal battle that rattled colonial powers. Modi passionately called for greater awareness of Nair's legacy among the youth in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal, describing his courage as a key inspiration for India's freedom journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)