Pakistan Welcomes Sikh Pilgrims for Baisakhi Festival

Thousands of Sikhs, including a significant number from India, celebrated the Baisakhi festival at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib on Monday. Baisakhi is significant for Sikhs, marking their new year and commemorating the formation of the Khalsa Panth under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Pakistan's leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extended greetings, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to cultural and religious diversity, interfaith harmony, and minority protection. The government issued over 6,700 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims, reflecting a gesture of goodwill.

Sikh leaders and pilgrims from various countries expressed gratitude and joy for the opportunity to visit their holy sites. Pakistan's hospitality and meticulous arrangements were praised, highlighting the country's dedication to promoting religious tolerance and harmony.

