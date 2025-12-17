VP Radhakrishnan Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur at Interfaith Conclave in Delhi

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed an Interfaith Conclave in New Delhi today, held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. He described his participation as a profound honour and said the gathering served as a global call for peace, human dignity, and harmony among religions.

The conclave, attended by multiple faith leaders, celebrated the enduring legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji—revered as Hind Di Chadar—and his unparalleled sacrifice for protecting religious freedom.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: A Beacon of Moral Courage

The Vice-President recalled his visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib earlier in the day to pay homage to the Guru on his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

He described Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as:

A universal figure of righteousness

A guardian of human rights and religious freedom

A moral force whose legacy belongs to all of humanity

The Vice-President underlined that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice stands as one of history’s greatest acts of defending conscience and faith. Unlike struggles driven by power or dominance, the Guru laid down his life to shield the oppressed and to uphold the right of individuals to worship freely—an example of courage guided by compassion.

A Message of Courage, Justice and Compassion

Shri Radhakrishnan said the Guru’s teachings remain deeply relevant in today’s world:

Courage must be rooted in compassion

Silence in the face of injustice contradicts true faith

Unity comes from respect, not uniformity

He noted that these virtues make Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji not just a Sikh Guru but a universal symbol of moral courage, honored as Hind Di Chadar for protecting the spiritual fabric of India.

India’s Strength: Unity in Diversity

The Vice-President highlighted that India’s civilizational strength lies in its diversity. Since ancient times, the country has welcomed faiths and philosophies from across the world.

He linked this heritage with constitutional values that guarantee freedom of thought, belief, faith and worship, and echoed the Prime Minister’s call for “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”, urging collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

India’s Global Leadership and Civilizational Ethos

Reflecting on India’s recent global engagements, Shri Radhakrishnan said:

India’s successful G20 Presidency exemplified the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—One Earth, One Family, One Future.

India is offering solutions to global challenges like climate change through Mission LiFE.

During COVID-19, India extended humanitarian support by providing vaccines to over 100 countries under Vaccine Maitri.

Quoting the ancient Tamil maxim “Yaadhum Oore, Yaavarum Kelir” (the whole world is one family), he said India’s civilizational ethos continues to inspire global peace and harmony.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Legacy: A Guiding Light for Humanity

The Vice-President emphasised that the Guru’s sacrifice resonates deeply with India’s spirit—unity built through respect and shared humanity. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s teachings remind the world that:

Peace cannot be imposed by force

True harmony rests on justice, empathy and respect

Moral courage can transform societies

He urged citizens to draw inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s legacy to build a more compassionate and just world.

Interfaith Conclave: A Gathering of Spiritual Leaders

The event was organised by Dr. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Chairman of the Global Interfaith Harmony Foundation. The conclave brought together notable religious and spiritual figures, including:

HH Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni

Namdhari Satguru Uday Singh

Shri Mohan Rupa Das, President, ISKCON Temple, Delhi

Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Ajmer Dargah Sharif

Rev. Fr. Monodeep Daniel, Diocese of Delhi

Sardar Tarlochan Singh, Former Chairman, National Commission for Minorities

Their collective presence underscored India’s rich pluralistic tradition and the timeless message of harmony championed by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.