Har Gaon Roshan: Lighting Up Aspirational Districts

The Har Gaon Roshan CSR project is set to transform Bahraich, a district in India recognized for its focus on health and education improvements. By installing more than 5000 energy-efficient lights, the initiative significantly reduces human-wildlife conflicts, enabling safer community mobility after dark.

This ambitious project, a collaboration between FINISH Society and Signify, opens new avenues for livelihood activities and extends educational opportunities for children in the evenings. The installation of LED and solar streetlights empowers rural communities with safety and progress, illuminating the path for a promising future.

Notable attendees of the project's inauguration included Mr. B. Shiv Shankar, Divisional Forest Officer of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a calendar promoting forest and wildlife conservation. This initiative reflects Signify's commitment to using lighting technology for global social impact.

