Historic Revelations: Kesari Chapter 2 Shines Light on Jallianwala Bagh

In an event emphasizing the importance of lesser-known episodes in India's freedom struggle, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra applauded the creators of 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh'. The film is recognized for its compelling narrative on the post-massacre era of Jallianwala Bagh, featuring a strong courtroom confrontation.

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan take on pivotal roles, with Kumar as C Sankaran Nair and Madhavan as Neville McKinley, engaging in a spirited courtroom duel. Several notable BJP ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, attended the screening in New Delhi, with frequent commendations for the actors' performances.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kapil Mishra highlighted Akshay Kumar's role, emphasizing how the film uncovers a significant yet untold chapter of India's independence. Minister Puri further praised the film for vividly bringing a 'transformational period' in Indian history to life. The film, set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 18, promises a fresh Bollywood blockbuster experience.

