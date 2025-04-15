Weinstein Faces New Trial Amid #MeToo Movement's Ongoing Impact

Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer, is facing a retrial in Manhattan on charges of rape and sexual assault. This comes a year after his 2020 conviction was overturned by a state appeals court. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence, denying all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The trial rekindles the momentum of the #MeToo movement, which saw numerous women come forward with claims of sexual misconduct by powerful men. The jury selection for the trial begins Tuesday, with the process expected to last around six weeks. Superior Court Justice Curtis Farber will oversee the proceedings as both sides work to select 12 jurors from a pool of Manhattan residents.

With more than 100 allegations against him, Weinstein has become a central figure in the #MeToo discourse. Although he is yet to serve a separate sentence from a California conviction, he remains in custody in New York. His health issues in prison have also drawn attention, with his representatives citing inadequate medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)