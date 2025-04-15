Left Menu

Pollywood's Rising Star: 'Mehar' and the Zero to Hero Story

Raj Kundra's upcoming film 'Mehar' delves into the popular 'zero to hero' trope within Punjabi cinema. Pollywood, known for its rich storytelling, has gained international recognition. 'Mehar' promises an emotionally rich narrative about relationships, love, and life and is set to release on September 5th, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated move, Raj Kundra has unveiled the teaser for 'Mehar', his upcoming Pollywood film set to explore the enduring 'zero to hero' trope, a staple in Punjabi cinema.

Pollywood has seen exponential growth, with its revenue skyrocketing from 21 crores to 172 crores between 2010 and 2015. By 2022, over 1000 films were churned out by the industry, indicating its global reach and appeal.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, 'Mehar' is a tale laced with themes of relationships, love, and life's blessings. With a release date slated for September 5th, 2025, the film is keenly awaited by audiences worldwide, marking Kundra's impactful debut.

