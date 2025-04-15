Pollywood's Rising Star: 'Mehar' and the Zero to Hero Story

In a much-anticipated move, Raj Kundra has unveiled the teaser for 'Mehar', his upcoming Pollywood film set to explore the enduring 'zero to hero' trope, a staple in Punjabi cinema.

Pollywood has seen exponential growth, with its revenue skyrocketing from 21 crores to 172 crores between 2010 and 2015. By 2022, over 1000 films were churned out by the industry, indicating its global reach and appeal.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Rakesh Mehta, 'Mehar' is a tale laced with themes of relationships, love, and life's blessings. With a release date slated for September 5th, 2025, the film is keenly awaited by audiences worldwide, marking Kundra's impactful debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)