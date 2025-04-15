Mountain Magic Awaits at Inaugural Nainital Literature Festival
The inaugural Nainital Literature Festival, set against a picturesque mountain backdrop, will feature over 50 authors, artists, and cultural figures. The three-day event promises engaging discussions, workshops, and performances, highlighting literature's power to connect and inspire.
The picturesque town of Nainital is gearing up to host its inaugural literature festival, with a host of eminent figures such as novelist Shobhaa De and author Anand Neelakantan set to participate. The event, taking place from April 25, promises a vibrant mix of dialog and culture.
Set against the scenic backdrop of Mountain Magic in Char Khet, the Nainital Literature Festival, with its evocative tagline 'Sailing with Stories', aims to be a significant cultural convergence. It will feature over 50 authors, artists, filmmakers, musicians, and thought leaders, offering an array of panel discussions, workshops, and performances organized by the Lekhni Foundation.
Amitabh Singh Baghel, founder of the festival, emphasizes the collective movement of ideas and inclusion that the festival represents. Covering topics from literature and poetry to culinary heritage and environmental consciousness, the event promises to foster unity and inspiration among attendees.
