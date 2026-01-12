Bridging Cultures: The India Trek 2026
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah engaged with participants of The India Trek 2026, an international initiative involving students from top global universities like Harvard and MIT. The endeavor aims to foster greater understanding of India's diversity and ideas through direct engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday welcomed participants of The India Trek 2026 in Srinagar, showcasing an international educational initiative.
Through a series of interactions, Abdullah highlighted the importance of the journey, which comprises students from globally renowned institutions such as Harvard and MIT, focusing on India's rich diversity.
The India Trek is designed to deepen global students' engagement with Indian culture and ideas, as Abdullah proudly shared on his official X handle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- India
- Trek
- Abdullah
- students
- international
- universities
- diversity
- engagement
- Harvard
ALSO READ
Chancellor Merz's India Visit: A Tribute to Gandhi and the International Kite Festival
North Korea Condemns International Sanctions Team as 'Illegal'
Tragedy on the Road: Two Students Fatally Struck by Bus
Soaring High: International Kite Festival 2026 Takes Flight
International Joint Operation Nabs Scammers and Exploiters