Left Menu

EUME's Artistic Luggage Collection: Traveling with Expression

EUME launches a limited-edition collection featuring bags and accessories as wearable canvases, collaborating with innovative artists to redefine art in fashion. The collection celebrates individuality with bold prints and textures, emphasizing art's transformative power in everyday objects. EUME aims to merge art with movement, creating unique travel experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:48 IST
EUME's Artistic Luggage Collection: Traveling with Expression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EUME, renowned for its innovative approach, is set to launch a groundbreaking collection this World Art Day, where art and travel converge. With a lineup of 24 unique bags, the brand collaborates with avant-garde artists to transform functional luggage into mobile art pieces, each telling its own story.

Featuring artists like Chaitanya Dixit and Gunchakoi, the collection showcases diverse artistic expressions-from modern mythology to graffiti art-that redefine traditional norms. The limited-edition pieces are distinguished by high-definition prints and textured embossing, turning them into both collectible art and functional accessories.

Founder Naina Parekh reveals that this initiative aims to redefine the perception of travel accessories. By integrating bold visuals and intentional craftsmanship, EUME positions its products not just as utilitarian objects but as statements of personal expression and cultural commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025