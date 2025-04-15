Dior's Kyoto Elegance: A Fusion of Tradition and Minimalism

Dior captivated audiences with its fall fashion collection, unveiled by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in the serene setting of Kyoto's Toji Temple gardens on Tuesday night.

The collection featured minimalist designs, including long overcoats and dresses in somber hues, paying homage to traditional 15th and 16th-century Japanese styles. Collaborating with local artisans, including Tatsumura Textile Co., Dior infused modern aesthetics by modifying traditional fabrics to be less shiny and adjusting color tones.

LVMH-owned Dior has a long-standing connection to Japan, dating back to founder Christian Dior's designs in 1957. The show concluded with models posing in front of the temple, as Chiuri took a bow, nodding to the audience.

