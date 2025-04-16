Hollywood Legend Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa Remembered

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, esteemed classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, have been honoured in a solemn private memorial service held in Santa Fe. The intimate gathering included close family members, among them their three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. The ceremony celebrated the profound impact of the couple's lives and legacy.

The tragic passing of the Hackmans occurred when they were found at their Santa Fe Summit residence on February 26. The cause of Betsy's death was identified as hantavirus, a rare but life-threatening illness transmitted through exposure to rodent droppings. Gene Hackman, celebrated for his illustrious career with two Academy Awards to his name, passed away shortly thereafter due to complications stemming from heart disease, hypertension, and advanced Alzheimer's disease.

At the scene, the couple's pet dog Zinna, a kelpie mix, was found deceased from dehydration and starvation. Fortunately, two other dogs were rescued alive from the property and are currently receiving proper care. Married since 1991, Gene and Betsy had retreated from the public eye following Hackman's retirement. According to People magazine, their last public appearance was recorded in March 2024, at a local seafood restaurant in Santa Fe. (ANI)

