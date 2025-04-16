Training Mishap: PAF Mirage V ROSE Crash in Punjab

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage V ROSE training aircraft crashed in the fields of Ratta Tibba, located in the suburbs of Vehari district, Punjab, according to government sources.

The training flight departed from Thingi airport but crashed shortly after takeoff, near an oil depot. Thankfully, no casualties or damage to buildings occurred.

Both pilots ejected from the aircraft and were reported to be unharmed, though they were taken to an army hospital for evaluation. The Mirage V ROSE, an improved variant of the Mirage 5, is vital to PAF operations, despite its age.

(With inputs from agencies.)