Training Mishap: PAF Mirage V ROSE Crash in Punjab

A Pakistan Air Force training aircraft, Mirage V ROSE, crashed near Vehari in Punjab. Both pilots ejected safely and were taken to an army hospital. The Mirage V ROSE, an upgraded version of the French Mirage 5, remains crucial to Pakistan's Air Force despite its age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage V ROSE training aircraft crashed in the fields of Ratta Tibba, located in the suburbs of Vehari district, Punjab, according to government sources.

The training flight departed from Thingi airport but crashed shortly after takeoff, near an oil depot. Thankfully, no casualties or damage to buildings occurred.

Both pilots ejected from the aircraft and were reported to be unharmed, though they were taken to an army hospital for evaluation. The Mirage V ROSE, an improved variant of the Mirage 5, is vital to PAF operations, despite its age.

