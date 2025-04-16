DreamWorks' Enchanting Adventure 'Forgotten Island' Scheduled for 2026

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have announced that their latest animated feature, 'Forgotten Island,' will debut in theatres on September 25, 2026. The film is helmed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and details about the plot are largely under wraps.

According to Deadline, 'Forgotten Island' promises to be a vibrant comedic escapade that whisks its characters away to an enchanted island interwoven with Philippine mythology. This film aims to marry cultural sophistication with wide appeal in a broad, "party comedy adventure" format.

This project marks Januel Mercado's first solo directorial venture. He previously co-directed 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,' a critically acclaimed production, and was the head of story for 'The Croods: A New Age,' another successful film directed by Crawford. The duo is once again collaborating, joined by producer Mark Swift, following the successful release of DreamWorks' 'The Wild Robot,' which achieved substantial global box office success.

(With inputs from agencies.)