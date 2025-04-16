The Story Behind the Runs: Life with Cheteshwar Pujara

Puja Pujara's upcoming memoir, 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife,' provides an unfiltered glimpse into the world behind the cricketing spotlight. As Cheteshwar Pujara's spouse, Puja shares the multifaceted journey they've navigated, from cricket grounds to the domestic realm.

The book, co-authored with Namita Kala and published by HarperCollins India, is set for release on April 29. It captures the dynamics of their relationship and the steadfast support system Puja represents as Cheteshwar rose from street cricket in Rajkot to international acclaim.

Celebrated by cricket legends like Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, the memoir is described as a 'must-read' for its sincerity and insight into perseverance and dedication. Priced at Rs 599 for the paperback version and Rs 799 for the hardback, it is available for pre-order now.

(With inputs from agencies.)