Authorities are intensively scrutinizing a Telegram group, known as French Prisoner Rights (DDPF), following a sequence of assaults on prisons across the Republic. The group, which emerged just a day prior to the wave of attacks, has become the focal point as investigators seek answers.

Graffiti tagged with 'DDPF' appeared at numerous attack sites, amplifying suspicions. Initially unveiling itself amid destructive occurrences where prison facilities were torched, the group's reach is notable, comprising over 1,000 members, and raising alarms about potential motivations and affiliations.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, tasked with expanding prison infrastructure and countering the drug menace, faces criticism from the group, which challenges his prison reform initiatives. With zero direct claims of attack responsibility by DDPF or evidence of external interferences, the path ahead remains clouded with uncertainty.

