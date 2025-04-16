Ananya Panday Becomes Chanel's First Indian Ambassador

Left Menu

Ananya Panday makes history as the first Indian brand ambassador for the leading luxury fashion house Chanel. Her appointment follows her debut ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week. The actress, last seen in Kesari Chapter 2, continues to shine in both fashion and film industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:51 IST
Ananya Panday (Photo/instagram/@ananyapanday). Image Credit: ANI
Ananya Panday has been named as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for the renowned French luxury brand, Chanel. At just 26, she makes history by becoming the only Indian to represent the iconic fashion powerhouse, a legacy that dates back to its founding by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel in 1910.

On Wednesday, the actress, known for her role in 'Call Me Bae,' took to Instagram to share her excitement, expressing gratitude for this significant milestone. 'Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first-ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true,' she posted.

The announcement follows her recent appearance at Chanel's Spring-Summer show during Paris Fashion Week last year, where she walked for designer Rahul Mishra's 'Superheroes' collection, marking her debut at the esteemed event. Meanwhile, on the cinematic front, Ananya was last seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2', alongside stars like Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The film is slated for an April 18, 2025 release, following the success of its predecessor which delved into the valorous act of 21 Sikh soldiers during the Battle of Saragarhi.

The upcoming 'Kesari Chapter 2' aims to continue the portrayal of India's freedom fighters, spotlighting their unyielding pursuit of justice and resilient spirit against colonial rule. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

