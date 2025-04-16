Left Menu

Unearthing Cultural Wisdom: Modi's Speeches Unveiled

A book titled 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay,' compiling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches on culture, is set for release. It highlights India's cultural and spiritual heritage. The launch takes place at the IGNCA, with prominent personalities including Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new book featuring a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches on culture, titled 'Sanskriti Ka Paanchva Adhyay,' is scheduled for release on April 18, as announced by the Culture Ministry.

The launch event will occur at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), with Juna Akhara head Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj formally introducing the book.

This collection, curated by Prabhat Ojha and published by Prabhat Prakashan, encapsulates Modi's addresses on India's cultural, spiritual, and traditional values. The event will also be graced by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and IGNCA Chairman Ram Bahadur Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

