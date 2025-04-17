Kushee Ravi Breaks Free: From 'Dia' to 'Jaji' in Ayyana Mane

Kannada actor Kushee Ravi, known for her role in the 2020 film 'Dia', is set to reinvent herself with her character Jaji in the upcoming mini-series 'Ayyana Mane'. Scheduled to premiere on April 25 on Zee5, Ravi hopes this new role will break the 'Dia' spell that has lingered for over five years.

'Ayyana Mane', a supernatural murder mystery set in the scenic 1990s Chikkamagaluru, is the first original Kannada series on a streaming platform. The story chronicles Jaji as she uncovers the dark, eerie secrets of her new family's estate, linking mysterious deaths to their deity, Kondayya.

Ravi prepared intensely for her role, drawing inspiration from 1990s cinema to embody the mindset and demeanor of women from that era. She reflects on her journey from 'Dia', emphasizing the underestimated strength of quiet characters and expressing excitement to see audience reactions to Jaji.

