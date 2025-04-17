Left Menu

The Royals: A Modern Love Story in Regal India

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter star in Netflix's 'The Royals,' an eight-episode love story between a prince and a commoner, set to premiere on May 9. The show, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, features a blend of royal intrigue and modern romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:41 IST
Netflix is set to premiere 'The Royals,' an engaging new series starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, on May 9. The eight-episode drama, artfully created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, offers a classic love story twist between a prince and a modern-day commoner.

Set against the backdrop of fictional Morpur, the series interweaves elements of traditional and startup culture. Bhumi Pednekar, stepping into her first series role, was captivated by the script while recovering in a hospital. Co-star Ishaan Khatter, fresh from his role in 'The Perfect Couple', praised the series as fresh and binge-worthy.

Audiences will find a dynamic blend of romance, royal elements, and satire. Key scenes were filmed at Jaipur's City Palace, offering authenticity to the lavish depiction of Indian royalty. The creators aim to deliver a grand, universally appealing romantic comedy, aiming to rival global hits like 'Bridgerton'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

