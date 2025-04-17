Nate Bargatze to Host 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles

Left Menu

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The event airs live on CBS September 14. Bargatze's comedy appeals to all ages, earning him praise and anticipation. The Emmys, preceded by the Creative Arts Awards, celebrate excellence in television.

Nate Bargatze (Photo/Instagram/@natebargatze). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Nate Bargatze has been selected to host the 77th Emmy Awards, a prestigious event set to air live from Los Angeles on September 14, according to Deadline. CBS will broadcast the ceremony from the Peacock Theatre, with the Television Academy chair Cris Abrego extolling Bargatze's widespread appeal across generations.

Bargatze expressed his enthusiasm, stating it is an honor to helm such an iconic awards show, aiming to create a program that resonates globally with families. This announcement comes ahead of the anticipated Emmy nominations release on July 15.

The Television Academy will host the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 6 and 7 as a prelude to the main event. This year marks another milestone for Bargatze, who sold over 1.2 million tickets for his comedy shows worldwide and recently co-produced a holiday special for CBS.

