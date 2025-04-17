Left Menu

Octogenarian Skateboarder Dazzles in Bilbao

In Bilbao, Spain, octogenarian Juanjo Urbizu defies expectations as he enthusiastically participates in skateboarding. Ready to tackle the bowl, Urbizu represents vitality and age-defying spirit. Meanwhile, from London's film scene to Poland's boxing resurgence, stories from Reuters showcase diverse global human-interest features.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 15:31 IST
Juanjo Urbizu, an octogenarian skateboarder in Bilbao, Spain, defies the odds and stereotypes by embracing skateboarding with youthful enthusiasm. Sporting a mischievous grin, he prepares his gear, showcasing the vitality and spirit that transcends age.

The week's highlights also include Poland's reinvigorated boxing scene, where female fighters are gaining prominence, and the dual-role challenge undertaken by Michael B. Jordan in the film 'Sinners.'

Other notable stories feature Antoni Gaudi's path to sainthood, a decline in Los Angeles's on-location filming, and the economic gloom felt by Barbie enthusiasts in Spain due to U.S. tariffs, revealing a wide array of human-interest angles compiled by Reuters.

