Octogenarian Skateboarder Dazzles in Bilbao

Juanjo Urbizu, an octogenarian skateboarder in Bilbao, Spain, defies the odds and stereotypes by embracing skateboarding with youthful enthusiasm. Sporting a mischievous grin, he prepares his gear, showcasing the vitality and spirit that transcends age.

The week's highlights also include Poland's reinvigorated boxing scene, where female fighters are gaining prominence, and the dual-role challenge undertaken by Michael B. Jordan in the film 'Sinners.'

Other notable stories feature Antoni Gaudi's path to sainthood, a decline in Los Angeles's on-location filming, and the economic gloom felt by Barbie enthusiasts in Spain due to U.S. tariffs, revealing a wide array of human-interest angles compiled by Reuters.

