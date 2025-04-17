Sudarsan Pattnaik: Sculpting Glory with Sand Art

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who has gained international acclaim for his intricate sand sculptures, met with President Droupadi Murmu this week at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Pattnaik, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, shared the spotlight with a photo showcasing Lord Ganesha's sand sculpture crafted by him in the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Pattnaik proudly stands as the first Indian to receive the esteemed Fred Darrington Sand Master Award, presented during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival in Dorset, England. His striking 10-feet sculpture with a 'World Peace' message left a lasting impression on attendees.

Pattnaik expressed gratitude for President Murmu's encouragement and appreciation of his work. With participation in over 65 international sand sculpture events, Pattnaik's creations continue to earn accolades, inspiring both national pride and global harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)