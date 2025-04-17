Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes on Gold Smugglers in 'Costao'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars as a fearless customs officer in 'Costao', set in 1990s Goa, where he battles gold smugglers and corruption. The film, directed by debutant Sejal Shah, premieres on ZEE5 on May 1. Siddiqui's portrayal promises raw emotion and intensity, with explosive twists in the narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:54 IST
Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming ZEE5 film 'Costao'. The movie showcases Siddiqui as a fearless customs officer in 1990s Goa, taking on a smuggling empire while battling systemic corruption and personal challenges.

Directed by newcomer Sejal Shah, the film is inspired by Costao Fernandes' real-life valiant efforts and is bolstered by a talented cast including Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Viewers can expect a gripping storytelling experience complete with high-stakes drama and intense performances.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and others, 'Costao' underscores a story rich in raw emotion and intense narrative twists. The film symbolizes ZEE5's commitment to unique and powerful storytelling, offering audiences a provocative and unforgettable cinematic journey.

