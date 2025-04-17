Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes on Gold Smugglers in 'Costao'

Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to captivate audiences once again in the upcoming ZEE5 film 'Costao'. The movie showcases Siddiqui as a fearless customs officer in 1990s Goa, taking on a smuggling empire while battling systemic corruption and personal challenges.

Directed by newcomer Sejal Shah, the film is inspired by Costao Fernandes' real-life valiant efforts and is bolstered by a talented cast including Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal. Viewers can expect a gripping storytelling experience complete with high-stakes drama and intense performances.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and others, 'Costao' underscores a story rich in raw emotion and intense narrative twists. The film symbolizes ZEE5's commitment to unique and powerful storytelling, offering audiences a provocative and unforgettable cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)