Controversy Erupts Over Temple Symbol at Karunanidhi Memorial

The controversy arose when Tamil Nadu's AIADMK and BJP criticized Minister P K Sekar Babu for placing a temple tower image, the state's official symbol, at former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's memorial. The opposition deemed it disrespectful to Hindu beliefs, arguing it trivialized the sentiments of millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:39 IST
In Tamil Nadu, political tensions flared over a symbolic gesture by the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister, P K Sekar Babu. On Thursday, the opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP voiced their discontent with Babu's use of imagery at a high-profile memorial tribute.

The controversy centers on the use of an image of a temple tower, synonymous with Tamil Nadu's official symbol, placed at the memorial of the late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The gesture, intended as a tribute, was condemned by critics who considered it an affront to Hindu sensibilities.

Former BJP president K Annamalai strongly criticized the decision, suggesting it disrespected Hindu beliefs. Meanwhile, AIADMK called out Sekar Babu for allegedly undermining the emotions of millions, aiming to demonstrate loyalty to DMK party leader M K Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

