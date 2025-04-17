Controversy Erupts Over Temple Symbol at Karunanidhi Memorial

In Tamil Nadu, political tensions flared over a symbolic gesture by the state's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister, P K Sekar Babu. On Thursday, the opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP voiced their discontent with Babu's use of imagery at a high-profile memorial tribute.

The controversy centers on the use of an image of a temple tower, synonymous with Tamil Nadu's official symbol, placed at the memorial of the late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The gesture, intended as a tribute, was condemned by critics who considered it an affront to Hindu sensibilities.

Former BJP president K Annamalai strongly criticized the decision, suggesting it disrespected Hindu beliefs. Meanwhile, AIADMK called out Sekar Babu for allegedly undermining the emotions of millions, aiming to demonstrate loyalty to DMK party leader M K Stalin.

