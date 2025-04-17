Lindsay Lohan Takes Center Stage in Hulu's 'Count My Lies'

In a move set to captivate audiences, actress Lindsay Lohan will both headline and executive produce 'Count My Lies', a much-anticipated drama currently in development at streaming giant Hulu. The project draws its inspiration from Sophie Stava's recently published novel, and is reported to involve the talents of former 'This Is Us' executive producers and co-showrunners, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, according to Deadline.

Lohan is slated to take on the role of Violet, while also stepping into an executive producer position alongside Aptaker, Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Author Sophie Stava is attached to the production as a producer. The series will be developed under the banner of 20th Television, a branch of Disney TV Studios, as confirmed by sources.

Having been a figure in cinema since the late 1990s, Lohan's career highlights include her breakout roles in 'The Parent Trap' and 'Mean Girls'. She recently reunited with Walt Disney Studios for the 'Freakier Friday' sequel, expected to hit theaters on August 8. Lohan is also known for her involvement in Netflix's 2025 holiday feature 'Our Little Secret'. She is represented by IAG, attorney Dave Feldman, and Vision PR.

(With inputs from agencies.)